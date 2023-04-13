Encore Theater: Spring has Sprung for Wynn Las Vegas’ Venue

A striking, intimate locale, with a capacity that belies how wonderful the view is from every seat, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is among the best places to see a show in Sin City – it’s no wonder that it’s constantly filling its lineup with equally amazing performers.

This spring is no different – four amazing acts from all across the world of entertainment will load the Encore Theater with laughs, raucous cheers and satisfied smiles.

John Mulaney

The hilarious, Emmy award-winning standup comedian John Mulaney brings his exclusive “Hiatus in Vegas” performance to the Encore Theater stage for five exclusive shows this April 19-23. Audiences can expect all new material and a whole lot of laughs. All shows start at 8 p.m.

Ali Wong

“Always Be My Maybe” co-writer and star Ali Wong is coming to Encore Theater for just two nights, but performing four shows! On April 28 and 29, crowds will gather to see the “Baby Cobra” comedian take the stage for “Ali Wong: Live.” With two shows per night, at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., the pace will be frantic and the laughs will bring the house down.

Pixies

Rock legends Pixies have done a bit of it all since forming in Boston in 1986. From their beginnings as indie rock darlings to mainstream success on the back of such hits as “Wave of Mutilation,” “Here Comes Your Man,” and “Where is my Mind?,” the group has maintained an aura of mystique and fascination almost 40 years later.

Now, they’re set to take the stage for backto-back shows on May 12 and 13 at 8 p.m.

Longtime fans and new converts alike will be rocking as frontman Black Francis delivers tones ranging from dulcet to dynamic all under the Encore Theater roof.

(Todd Rosenberg)

Sebastian Maniscalco

A staple at the Encore Theater, Sebastian Maniscalco returns to the stage in May, August and October of this year. Last year was huge for Maniscalco AND Encore Theater – the comedian’s December 2022

Netflix special “Is it Me?” was filmed right there on the Vegas stage. Now, be a part of this ongoing beautiful friendship (and get an evening full of laughs along the way) when you join comedian and author Maniscalco for his distinctive, physical, and flat-out hilarious show on May 27-28, August 4-5 and October 6-7, all at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.