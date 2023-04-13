Extend Your Zen: Get a Healing and Relaxing CBD Massage At Your Next Vegas Spa Day

Vegas visitors looking for the ultimate self-care spa experience will discover that a CBD treatment may be just what the doctor ordered – “Dr. Feelgood,” as it were.

The CBD wellness trend has made its way to Sin City in recent months, with several spas and salons within the MGM Resorts property group offering an array of CBD services from massages and body treatments to manicures and pedicures. Since December, the spas at Bellagio, Park MGM, ARIA, Vdara and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have all offered CBD treatments, and there are plans for every MGM Resorts spa in Las Vegas to offer CBD treatments by the end of the year.

“The benefits of CBD have taken the spa industry by storm and we wanted to ensure that our guests receive the best and most up-to-the-minute treatments,” said Deeba Haq, director of spa and salon operations for ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa. “CBD products are known to help relieve muscle tension and penetrate deeper into the skin for pain relief. They’ve also been shown to help ease skin inflammation, slow down the signs of aging and provide overall relaxation.”

ARIA spa’s balcony pool. (Tory Kooyman)

Spa-goers can choose from two full-body CBD massages at the spas at ARIA, Vdara, Bellagio and Park MGM. The soothing 50-minute CBD Retreat Massage uses heated stones to help the therapeutic CBD massage oil penetrate the skin faster, while the rehabilitating 50-minute CBD Restore Massage begins with an application of cooling CBD pain relief cream to sore muscles before some CBD body oil is massaged into the skin. Guests can also choose to extend their treatments to 80 minutes to add on a CBD-infused lavender foot exfoliation to the CBD Retreat Massage or a calming Moor Mud treatment to the CBD Restore Massage to further alleviate back pain. Both massages feature products from the all-natural CAUSE+MEDIC CBD-infused skincare line, which is known for its use of botanicals to enhance skin health and radiance.

While each CBD treatment takes relaxation and rejuvenation to new “high-ts,” guests don’t have to worry about feeling a little giggly after their service. None of the CAUSE+MEDIC products used contain any psychotropic ingredients, so the only things guests will feel once their treatment is complete are refreshed and renewed.

“If you want to have an amazing spa experience but also get that extra boost of relaxation, then these services are for you,” Haq concluded. mgmresorts.com/en/things-to-do/spas.html; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/resort/spa

-Heather Turk