Game Time! The Vegas Social Sports Scene Continues to Grow with Flight Club

The first rule of Flight Club? Tell all your friends about Flight Club.

The London-based social darts attraction opened its largest location to date on the Strip in November, inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The perfect place to engage in a little friendly competition, the 16,000-square-foot, pub-like venue features 20 semi-private oches with traditional oak dartboards and leather banquette-style seating that guests can reserve in 90-minute increments.

“Guests are always looking for new, fun and exciting ways to gather with their friends, and we know that Flight Club fills a void in the city because it’s unlike anything else in Las Vegas,” said Alan Cichon, U.S. president for State of Play Hospitality, which operates Flight Club’s soon-to-be six North America locations.

Not your traditional darts experience, Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas has six electronic dart games guests can play, including one based on the classic board game Snakes and Ladders. While players show off their skills, they can order a variety of tasty food and beverage items to enjoy between throws, like the Lobster Elote Dip. There’s also a full-size carousel bar guests can get a drink at, an ode to the British fairgrounds where darts was invented.

While Flight Club is meant to be a fun way to spend some time with friends, a word to the wise: After you win a game, there’s a screen that plays back your reaction, so don’t go and ruin the experience by being a sore winner. flightclubdarts.com/lasvegas

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC (Michael Baxter)

Topgolf Las Vegas Takes Tee Time to a Whole New Level

Las Vegas’ original social sports destination, Topgolf Las Vegas, still scores a hole in one with anyone who has a bit of a competitive streak.

Boasting 120 climate-controlled driving bays, the four-level venue behind MGM Grand Hotel & Casino offers an assortment of golf games that guests of all skill levels can play (scored on the accuracy and distance of their shots) and even an Angry Birds game! While more serious golfers can also book pro lessons on site, casual players can enjoy Topgolf’s many other amenities, like its delectable food menu (try the Injectable Donut Holes) and its Hideaway Pool, open during the warmer months to guests age 21 or older.

Summertime welcomes a variety of activities, too, from children’s golf lessons at the Summer Academy to a UFC viewing party. With so much to experience, even those who’ve never picked up a golf club before are sure to have fun! topgolf.com/us/las-vegas

-Heather Turk