Make it a One-Stop Evening at Vegas’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Bowl’ Venue, The Brooklyn Bowl

In an era of huge stadiums and mega clubs hosting music events, the Brooklyn Bowl is something of a hidden gem. Entered from The Linq Promenade, the state-of-the-art 3,000-capacity venue is a prime spot to catch a relatively intimate performance from some of today’s hottest acts without your night being spoiled by frustratingly long lines and $30 cocktails.

With six bars, 32 luxury bowling lanes, and award-winning comfort food by the Bromberg brothers’ famed NYC eatery Blue Ribbon, the Brooklyn Bowl makes a concert into the centerpiece of a multi-faceted yet single-stop, stress-free night out.

The Brooklyn Bowl story began, as its name suggests, in Brooklyn, New York. It was there in 2009 that a former iron works in the hip Williamsburg neighborhood was transformed into America’s first LEED-certified bowling alley, complete with a concert stage floor built using recycled truck tires. This original Brooklyn Bowl was such a hit, hosting everyone from former president Bill Clinton to rock royalty Guns N’ Roses, that additional locations were opened in Las Vegas and then London in 2014. A fourth was added in Nashville in 2020, and a fifth Brooklyn Bowl debuted in Philadelphia the following year.

Whether you’re seeking the improvisational virtuosity of jam bands, the pulsing basslines of EDM, or almost anything else in between, the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas likely has something satiating on its stacked calendar. But more than just a state-of-the-art venue, it’s a tri-level, 80,000-squarefoot destination, replete with its aforementioned multiple bars, bowling and dining – a place where Vegas visitors can settle in for their entire evening, foregoing the cost and hassle of repeatedly ride-sharing or cabbing from one place to the next.

It’s also a great place to see fan favorites or even become a new fan. Upcoming attractions include Canadian rockers Silverstein on April 19; actor-turned-rocker Yungblud on May 4; British goth godfathers The Sisters of Mercy on May 14; and Grammy-nominated electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso on Sept. 7.

Many Brooklyn Bowl shows include the option of bowling lane packages in addition to general admission tickets – they include one bowling lane with seats and a table, shoe rental, and a food and beverage credit for parties to spend as they like.

Walk-up bowling and individual reservations are also available, depending on concert and special events schedules. The Brooklyn Bowl’s hardwood Brunswick lanes and eight enormous hi-def screens are complemented by sumptuous Chesterfield leather sofas and acclaimed Blue Ribbon eats that include their award-winning fried chicken, plus vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

With great sound and not a bad view in the house, Brooklyn Bowl has redefined the destination entertainment experience with a welcome guest-centered approach that addresses concertgoers’ long-held gripes about music venues. Make this your one-stop shop for an entire night of fun on your next Vegas visit.

brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

-Paul Rogers