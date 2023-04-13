Rediscover a SAHARA Las Vegas That’s Better Than Ever

One of Las Vegas’ most legendary resorts just happens to be one of the Strip’s best-kept secrets.

A true treasure in the desert, SAHARA Las Vegas celebrated its 70th anniversary last October. Since reopening in 2019 after a brief rebrand as SLS Las Vegas, the property has undergone an extensive $200-million renovation that includes such notable features as a striking new porte-cochère facing the Las Vegas Strip and a refreshed 60,000-square-foot casino with an all-new poker room.

Guests can stay in one of 1,613 stylish guest rooms and suites located in three distinctive towers, like the contemporary 360-square-foot Marra Style King room that features plush bedding, a spacious work area, and even blackout curtains to catch an afternoon nap before enjoying a night on the town.

Several new restaurants have joined the resort’s delectable culinary portfolio as well, including the famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie’s & Pete’s and James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain’s Balla Italian Soul. Additionally, foodies can now savor renowned chef Guoming “Sam” Xin’s popular hand-pulled noodles and dumplings at The Noodle Den, which serves a variety of traditional Northern Chinese dishes nightly for dinner. Diners can actually watch their dishes being made in The Noodle Den’s demonstration kitchen, with menu highlights that include the flavorful Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao and the Mongolian Beef Stir-Fry with Knife Sliced Noodle.

For visitors looking for some much-needed relaxation and rejuvenation, Amina Spa located on the second floor of the resort’s AAA Four Diamond Alexandria Tower offers an array of services. Couples looking to unwind together can treat themselves to the spa’s heavenly Couples Therapy package, which includes a romantic 25-minute soak for two in a private bathtub filled with aromatherapy bath salts followed by sideby-side custom 80-minute massages with a soothing grapeseed oil for only $200 per person. The intimate spa also features separate men’s and women’s steam rooms that guests can enjoy before or after their service.

During the spring and summer months, the adults-only AZILO Ultra Pool is another property favorite. Celebrating its second full season in 2023, the 35,000-square-foot oasis offers an intimate poolside experience with sexy Moroccan décor, lush greenery, VIP cabana rentals and a massive LED wall that stretches two stories high.

SAHARA Las Vegas’ production of “MAGIC MIKE LIVE” has never been more popular either, thanks to the recent theatrical release of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and an all-new purpose-built theater for the steamy production.

SAHARA Las Vegas is no stranger to welcoming prominent entertainers through its doors. Visitors can still “catch” the many entertainers who have visited the property since it opened in 1952, courtesy of vintage photographs on display throughout the resort, including incredible images of performing icons from throughout its history.

With so much to experience, there has never been a better time for Southern Californians to reintroduce themselves to SAHARA Las Vegas. saharalasvegas.com

-Heather Turk