Strip Views and Tasty Brews at Brewdog Las Vegas, a ‘Heightened’ New Pub

Forget about 99 bottles of beer on the wall – how about 96 taps of beer, plus striking Strip views guests won’t forget no matter how many pints they enjoy? Beer aficionados will find this and so much more at BrewDog Las Vegas.

Located across from Park MGM on the third and fourth floors of Showcase Mall, BrewDog Las Vegas has become one of the Strip’s most popular destinations since opening last December. In addition to boasting 96 taps featuring the brewery’s craft beers, local brewery selections and exclusive brews from the four-tank microbrewery on site, the family-friendly pub has two food menus for guests to savor. Its third-floor taproom menu features more casual pub grub like giant beer pretzel charcuterie platters and Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas (the De Niro pizza topped with Italian sausage and pickled red onions is one of the best pies on the Strip).

Its 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar adds several more sumptuous items to the already flavorful offerings, including fresh steamed Maine lobster tacos, a succulent 16-oz. oak-fired ribeye and an Instagram-worthy $150 Wagyu burger with freshly grated Italian black truffles. There’s even a selection of plant-based dishes for vegan and vegetarian diners, and options for kids and dogs.

“Our newest U.S. taproom has allowed us to introduce BrewDog to new audiences, and we’ve tailored the menu and experience with the Vegas customer in mind,” said BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block. “With the Strip’s best rooftop views and an elevated pub menu including Wagyu burgers and lobster frites, it’s an ideal destination for beer lovers and those looking to experience the best of what Las Vegas has to offer. We’re grateful for the enthusiastic welcome we’ve received so far, having over 50,000 guests and serving more than 75,000 pints of beer in our first two months.”

Guests can soak up the intoxicating rooftop views while sampling some of the pub’s award-winning beer selections, like BrewDog’s famed Elvis Juice: a grapefruit-infused American IPA with a bitter edge. There’s a refreshing Elvis Paloma cocktail made with the beer, too, and a non-alcoholic version of the zesty IPA.

For guests who aren’t big beer fans, the orange creamsicle-like Irn Bru Scottish soda is a guaranteed palate pleaser.

Visitors will find several games they can play in the taproom as well, from free board games like Battleship to pay-to-play pinball machines. There’s also a gift shop near the exit where guests can build their own six-pack of canned beers and hard seltzers to take back to their hotel room.

BrewDog Las Vegas opens daily at 10 a.m. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended for the 390-seat rooftop. brewdog.com/las-vegas

-Heather Turk

