Encore Theater: Wynn Las Vegas’ Spectacular Venue Shines Brightly This Fall

Encore Threater at Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue. Home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events, it’s a can’t-miss location on the Strip.

At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. The atmosphere is intimate, with every seat offering a close-up experience to the world’s top talent and favorite artists. This season is no exception, with amazing performances throughout 2023 and well into ’24 - plan a visit during any Vegas trip!

(Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg/Sebastian Manisca)

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, the man The New York Times dubs “the hottest comic in America,” will extend his dates into 2024. To say Maniscalco is a staple at the Theater would be understating it - his December 2022 Netflix special, “Is it Me?” was filmed on the Encore stage. Joining the comedian, actor, best-selling author and “king of physical comedy” is a no-brainer. 2024 dates begin on Jan. 13.

Lionel Richie

The legend is back: Following massively successful performances this year, pop artist and American Idol judge Lionel Richie will continue his residency at Encore Theater with his show “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts” this month. The Vegas headliner’s show will take the stage and feature hits from his decades-long career, along with amazing stories and lots of fun.

David Blaine

All-new magic. All-new thrills. And an all-new performance from THE magician himself: David Blaine is bringing his new show, “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” exclusively to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The magical spectacular, drawn from Blaine’s career and history, will play for a limited time due to the extreme mental and physical effort required of the artist. The heart-pounding show features his record-breaking stunts, close-up magic, and an opportunity to see the legend in an “impossibly” intimate experience. “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” debuts New Year’s Eve weekend.

Laughs Abound

The chuckles never stop at Encore Theater this fall – funny people are hitting the stage in droves. Comedian and Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger returns for her “Hard Feelings Tour” on Oct. 27 and 28.

Resident headliner and “nicest man in standup” Nate Bargatze returns to Encore Theater for four back-to-back presentations of the “Be Funny Tour” on Nov. 10 through 11.

Following that, comedy legend and Tonight Show host Jay Leno brings a lifetime of laughs in his highly anticipated return on Nov. 12 with his aptly named show: “Jay Leno: Live Stand-up Comedy!”

Sam Morril arrives at Encore Theater on Dec. 2, fresh off a Netflix special and bringing his “Class Act Tour” to the stage.

Then, rounding out the year, funnyman and Encore headliner Jim Gaffigan debuts his brand-new show, “Barely Alive,” with back to back shows on Dec. 8 and 9. wynnlasvegas. com/entertainment ♠