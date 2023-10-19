Famous Food, and Fast!

Just because you’re in a time crunch doesn’t mean you can’t savor some celebrity chef fare during your Las Vegas vacation. Several of the world’s most famous chefs have quick-service eateries on the Strip that are perfect for lunch or an affordable pre-show dinner, so visitors don’t have to settle for the same fast-food favorites they frequent back home when they are hungry for a quick bite to eat.

The CG Classic at Chicken Guy! topped with cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles explodes with flavor. (Photo courtesy of Chicken Guy!)

One of the Strip’s newest fast-casual celebrity chef eateries can be found at the Forum Food Hall inside Caesars Palace. Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! opened this past June, serving some of the most impeccable chicken tenders foodies will ever taste. The fried all-natural tenders are brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs and can be enjoyed in a sandwich, a salad bowl (try it with the Mexican Street Corn) or alongside 10 flavorful dipping sauces, like Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and Nashville Hot Honey.

Grilled tenders are available as well, and there are a variety of delicious milkshakes to wash everything down with, like the Apple Cinnamon Cereal shake made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereals. caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/forum-food-hall

(Bobby Flay photo courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

Forum Food Hall is also home to Bobby Flay’s fast-casual burger brand, Bobby’s Burgers. Offering a unique twist on traditional burgers, the quick-service eatery has three locations on the Strip, with one inside Harrah’s Las Vegas’ Fulton Street Food Hall and another inside Paris Las Vegas. Inspired by Flay’s love for grilling and his travels across the United States, the menu features such scrumptious selections as the Nacho Burger: a certified Angus beef, chicken breast or veggie patty topped with queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapeños. Breakfast is available, too, but luckily the Brunch Burger - topped with bacon, fried egg and American cheese - is available throughout the day for those who aren’t early risers but don’t want to miss out. bobbysburgers.com

(Photos courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

For foodies who prefer seafood to sandwiches, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The LINQ Promenade showcases the “Hell’s Kitchen” star’s tasty take on the classic English street food. In addition to serving perfectly battered Alaskan True Cod paired with Natural Sea Salt Chips, the British eatery offers an assortment of other fried favorites, including shrimp, lobster and – for non-seafood eaters – sausage and chicken. While the fish and chips are the stars of the menu, don’t forget about dessert: no visit is complete without trying the Sticky Toffee Pudding Pops. caesars.com/linq/restaurants/fish-and-chips ♠

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer