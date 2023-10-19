Open All Night – Ease Your After-Hours Hunger in Las Vegas

Las Vegas may be known as a 24-hour town, but sadly, like many cities post-pandemic, round-the-clock dining options near the Strip are becoming as scarce as the beloved buffet these days. However, there are still a few late-night dining options available for those craving a midnight snack.

Flanker’s pretzel served up on “goal posts.” (Photo by Anthony Mair)

POST-GAME FARE THAT WILL LEAVE TASTE BUDS CHEERING

Located inside Mandalay Bay, the recently opened Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar has a Late Night Pizza Party menu Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. until midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. that is perfect for football fans coming from a game at Allegiant Stadium. In addition to featuring three kinds of pizza - Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Bianco - for just $20 each, the late-night menu offers several game-day favorites, including a Giant Soft Pretzel that comes served on a fun “goal post.” Select cocktails and pints of beer are also available for $8, or fans can toast their team’s victory by splitting a pitcher of beer for only $28. Remember, the Chargers arrive to play the Raiders on Dec. 14! flankerlv.com

(Photo by Anthony Mair)

AFTER-HOURS CULINARY DELIGHTS

While most restaurants close after dinner service, The Henry inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is just beginning to welcome guests -- especially those leaving a concert or the club. Known for its sophisticated twist on late-night dining, breakfast and lunch, the modern American eatery serves a late-night menu Monday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Diners can cure their hunger pangs with a variety of delectable dishes, from the braised short rib Tater Tot Nachos to the Henry’s Brioche French Toast topped with strawberries, banana, Nutella, toasted hazelnuts and fresh whipped cream. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/the-henry

The El Dorado Cantina shrimp nachos. (Photo courtesy of El Dorado Cantina)

A ROUND-THE-CLOCK LOCAL FAVORITE

Luckily, one of Las Vegas’ best Mexican restaurants is still open 24 hours a day for those hungry after an eventful night on the town. Located on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive behind Resorts World Las Vegas, El Dorado Cantina offers a late-night menu from midnight until 8 a.m. that features an extensive selection of the restaurant’s signature Mexican cuisine. Guests can choose from an assortment of enchiladas, tacos, burritos and small bites, like the buttery Lobster Tacos or the flavorful Wild Shrimp El Dorado Nachos. Whatever you decide on, be sure to save some room for El Dorado’s Famous Flan - it’s the perfect dessert to end an unforgettable night! eldoradocantina.com ♠

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer