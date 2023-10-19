‘Sin City’ With the Family Can Work – There is Fun for All Ages on The Strip

Vegas may be known as a “theme park for adults,” but luckily for Southern Californians traveling with kids or grandkids in tow, that doesn’t mean it isn’t child-friendly. Not only does the Strip have several attractions that kids and kids at heart will love, but it is constantly welcoming new things for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

(Photo courtesy of Circus Circus Las Vegas)

One of the most popular places on the Strip with families is The Adventuredome at Circus Circus. Offering thrills for adrenaline junkies young and old, the five-acre indoor amusement park has added several rides over the past few years, including the popular Kiddie Swings and Twistin Tea Cups. In late 2023, it will welcome its newest attraction: SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride. The $6-million dark ride will feature vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics and vivid integrated projections, fully immersing riders in the nautical nonsense of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome

Diving Santa! (Bryan Steffy/Courtesy of MGM Resorts Las Vegas)

Shark Reef Aquarium inside Mandalay Bay is another family favorite. Home to more than 140 species of animals – including 14 types of sharks – the aquarium debuted an all-new “Rocky Coast” exhibit this past summer near its giant Pacific octopus tank. The 35,000-gallon exhibit showcases four shark breeds that inhabit California’s cold waters and similar South African waters: the leopard shark, the horn shark, the swell shark and the striped pajama shark. For children visiting during winter break, Shark Reef Aquarium will also welcome back Diving Santa and his toothy holiday helper, Santa Jaws, Dec. 16 through 24 for festive free photos. mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/shark-reef-aquarium.html

(Photo by Key Lime Photography)

Families will want to have their cameras ready, too, when visiting Madame Tussauds Las Vegas inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. Boasting more than 70 wax figures throughout the two-story attraction, North America’s original Madame Tussauds museum features plenty of lifelike figures Angelenos won’t find at Madame Tussauds Hollywood -- including an entire room dedicated to some of Las Vegas’ most beloved headliners, like Siegfried & Roy. Several music figures have recently been added to the attraction as well that teens will definitely want to get a photo with, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Bad Bunny. madametussauds.com/las-vegas

(Photo courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)

For a limited time, families visiting the Strip can even take a step back in time to when the world consisted of one supercontinent, journeying through Pangea at “Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure.” Located inside the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s), the enlightening attraction opened this past spring and features 25 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops and a feathered velociraptor. While the temporary exhibit was recently extended through summer 2024, it won’t be around forever, so be sure to check out “Dino Safari” with your family before it goes... well, the way of the dinosaur. dinosafari.com/plan-your-visit-las-vegas-nv ♠

–Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer