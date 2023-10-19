Two Iconic Las Vegas Properties Are Undergoing a ‘Resort Refresh’

Nothing stays the same for long in Las Vegas – especially its resort rooms.

With so many visitors checking in and out of the city’s world-renowned resorts on a daily basis, there’s almost always a property undergoing some type of refresh to keep guests comfortable. One of the Strip’s most luxurious resorts, Bellagio, is completing a $110-million transformation of all 819 guest rooms and 104 suites within its Spa Tower in October. Inspired by the beauty and tranquility of Italy’s Lake Como, the remodeled rooms showcase why the AAA Five Diamond property is considered one of Las Vegas’ premier destinations.

The Bellagio Premier King is a blissful refuge of relaxation.

Bellagio’s Beautiful Spa Tower

Crafted by Chicago-based award-winning interior design firm The Gettys Group in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, the refined Spa Tower guest rooms mirror the property’s recently renovated Bellagio Tower guest rooms, which were completed in 2021.

The King rooms feature a palette emulating a sunrise reflecting on the water in a symphony of blues and greens, while the Two Queen rooms were designed around a lakeside sunset, integrating deep, calming tones with flickers of gold and amber. Elevated design elements include marble floors and a separate soaking tub and shower. Guests will also notice multiple touches inspired by the Bellagio Fountains, like corridor ceiling fixtures recalling the bubbling textures and geometric shapes of its water formations.

The Spa Tower bathroom.

The Bellagio Spa Tower suites, meanwhile, were designed by New York City-based interior design atelier Champalimaud Design in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group. Ranging from 850 to 2,500 square feet, the suites feature art influenced by high Italian style and couture as well as white color palettes that draw inspiration from the natural vibrancy of Lake Como and the Alps. Luxe amenities include motion-sensor lights in the bathrooms and custom TV armoires in a sycamore wood grain in the bedrooms.

But that’s not it for the property’s refresh: Bellagio is scheduled to finish its resort-wide guest room enhancements in 2024, when it redesigns the Bellagio Tower’s suites. bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Rio’s remodeled Ipanema Tower guest rooms will boast all new furnishings.



(Jeff Green/Jeff Green)

Rio Renovations

Next year also marks the eagerly anticipated first look at Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas’ revitalization under its new management company, Dreamscape.

(Jeff Green/Jeff Green)

The resort’s multiyear redevelopment began with the revamp of 1,427 standard oversized guest rooms and suites in its Ipanema Tower, which will open to guests in early 2024. Designed by Marnell Architecture Planning & Design, the rooms will draw inspiration from contemporary and stylish apartments near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro and include Brazilian-themed art and a sectional sofa with a queen-size pull-out bed.

(Jeff Green/Jeff Green)

The property will eventually refresh all 2,500 of its guest rooms as well as its casino floor, meeting and convention space and general resort areas, recapturing the energy that made it a Las Vegas favorite when it opened way back in 1990. riolasvegas.com ♠

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer