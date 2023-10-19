Winter Wonder at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

As well as Carrie Underwood’s last nine performances of 2023, the stunning Resorts World Theatre also welcomes top-tier talent from the worlds of comedy and music delivering only-in-Vegas performances this fall and winter.

TINA FEY & AMY POEHLER

Friends and comedy colleagues for 30 years, Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have reunited for their first-ever joint live tour. The hilarious Restless Leg Tour, a night of jokes, stories, and what the duo dubs “convertainment” gracing Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 10 and 11.

KATY PERRY (FINAL SHOWS!)

Pop superstar and beloved American Idol judge Katy Perry performs the final shows of her lauded KATY PERRY: PLAY at Resorts World Theatre in October and early November. Perry’s first-ever concert residency opened in 2021 and has been repeatedly extended to satiate its huge demand. The final KATY PERRY: PLAY performances are Oct. 4, 6-7, 11, 13-14 and 31, and Nov. 1, 3 and 4.

LUKE BRYAN (FINAL SHOWS!)

Country music megastar Luke Bryan also recently announced the last shows of his sell-out run at Resorts World Theatre, which began last February. Deftly marrying the relatable authenticity that has earned Bryan millions of fervent fans to a high-tech production worthy of a contemporary Sin City headliner, the last chances to witness LUKE BRYAN: VEGAS are Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 3, 5 and 6.

