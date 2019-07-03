From the Archives: 1929 Independence Day beach crowds set record

A record crowd, estimated by Police Chief Webb in excess of 250,000, kept traffic squads here, at Ocean Park and Venice and on the beach north through the Malibu working overtime in the night of the largest Fourth of July celebration in the history of the bay district. By noon the Roosevelt coast highway was so congested with automobiles that Beverly Boulevard, the Santa Monica Canyon Road, Pico Boulevard and other arteries carrying the thousands from Los Angeles were placed under traffic restrictions entailing delays of half an hour in some instances before cars could move along.