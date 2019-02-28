From the Archives: Are you ‘?Speeding?’

Residents along Laurel Canyon Boulevard tried various tricks to slow speeding drivers. The Feb. 10, 1972, Los Angeles Times reported, “The traffic department tore down warning signs put up by residents, “ and “took out cement bumps put in the roadway to slow down cars ...”

... this sign is part of an innovative, new speed control system–the Radar Speed Meter–which I unveiled to the public with City Traffic Engineer S. S. Taylor last week. The speed meter is that proverbial 2 x 4 you hit someone with to get their attention. Initially, the driver is warned by signs denoting the area is radar checked, followed by signs which say “?SPEEDING?” Such as that shown in your photograph. Thereafter, a lighted 4’ x 4’ radar-operated sign showing the face of a speedometer and a movable pointer indicated the exact miles per hour of the approaching vehicle.