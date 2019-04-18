Advertisement

From the Archives: Big Brothers of America visit 'The Odd Couple' set

By Scott Harrison
Apr 18, 2019 | 1:00 AM
August 1970: Jack Klugman, wearing baseball cap, and Tony Randall play host to "little brother" members of Big Brothers of America during their visit to the Paramount set of "The Odd Couple." (Kathleen Ballard / Los Angeles Times)

In the popular television series, Jack Klugman played Oscar Madison and Tony Randall appeared as Felix Unger.

In this photo, Big Brothers “little brothers” are (front row from left): Greg Waring, Vince Carroll and Dave Warner. In back row are: Steve Taranda, Ray Dodson and George Romero.

In “The Odd Couple” Season 1, Episode 9, Oscar and Felix join the Big Brothers of America foundation. Felix tried to show his little brother culture, but the boy wants to hangout with Oscar. The Big Brothers episode aired on Nov. 19, 1970.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here

