From the Archives: Dancers celebrate the founding of Los Angeles

Dancers performed at City Hall as part of the kickoff celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the founding of Los Angeles in 1964, a celebration that included music, prayers and fiesta.

Los Angeles was founded on Sept. 4, 1781, near present-day Olvera Street.

The Sept. 4, 1964, celebrations were reported in the next morning’s Los Angeles Times:

At noon a group of gaily garbed troubadours serenaded downtown crowds.

Two children’s brass bands from the San Fernando Valley presented an afternoon program in the kiosk at the Plaza.

Solemn High Mass was celebrated at 5 p.m. at the city’s oldest church on the Plaza and was followed by a reception on the mission patio for pioneer families with a barbecue for invited guests.

The evening program started with a 6 p.m. concert by the Police Department at the kiosk, followed by a symphony orchestra and entertainment program through the evening.

