From the Archives: Donna Atwood and Bobby Specht, stars of the 1951 Ice Capades

Ice skating stars Donna Atwood and Bobby Specht headlined the 1951 Ice Capades touring company. To promote their Los Angeles stop, the pair posed for staff photographer Art Rogers.

This photo appeared on the May 3, 1951, Los Angeles Times Sports section front page. A non-byline story reported:

Hollywood ushers in the Ice Capades tonight at Pan-Pacific Auditorium with all the trimmings of a gala premiere.…This, the 11th edition, features “The Student Prince” as its big production number.

In this skating version of the operetta fans will find Donna Atwood and Bobby Specht in the starring roles.

They are hailed by many experts as tops in professional pair skating and their efforts in “The Student Prince” are said to hit a new high. …

Atwood toured with the Ice Capades for 15 years, retiring in 1956. She died in 2010. Her Los Angeles Times obituary is online: Donna Atwood dies at 85; longtime Ice Capades star.

Specht skated for many years with Ice Capades. He died in 1999 at age 77.

A photo of Atwood and Specht appeared on the May 20, 1946, cover of Life magazine.

This post was originally published on Nov. 10, 2016.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here