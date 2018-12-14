From the Archives: Former Bruins battle

Walton won this battle. The San Diego Clippers, with Walton, beat the Lakers, led by Abdul-Jabbar, 110-106.
At UCLA, Walton played for UCLA coach John Wooden from 1971 to 1974, winning two NCAA championships.
Abdul-Jabbar, then named Lew Alcindor, played for Wooden from 1966 to 1969, winning three NCAA championships.
The photo above, by staff photographer Vince Compagnone, appeared in the Los Angeles Times' San Diego edition on Nov. 5, 1983.
After this post was originally published on Feb. 10, 2011, I located the two 1979 images of Walton and Abdul-Jabbar.
