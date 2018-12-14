Advertisement

From the Archives: Former Bruins battle

By Scott Harrison
Dec 14, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Nov. 2, 1983: Two former UCLA greats, Bill Walton, left, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, mix it up under the basket in an NBA game at San Diego. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times)

Walton won this battle. The San Diego Clippers, with Walton, beat the Lakers, led by Abdul-Jabbar, 110-106.

At UCLA, Walton played for UCLA coach John Wooden from 1971 to 1974, winning two NCAA championships.

Abdul-Jabbar, then named Lew Alcindor, played for Wooden from 1966 to 1969, winning three NCAA championships.

The photo above, by staff photographer Vince Compagnone, appeared in the Los Angeles Times' San Diego edition on Nov. 5, 1983.

After this post was originally published on Feb. 10, 2011, I located the two 1979 images of Walton and Abdul-Jabbar.

Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sept. 27, 1979: San Diego Clipper Bill Walton spreads his arms to keep Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Lakers away from the ball during an exhibition game in Anaheim. This photo appeared in the Sept. 29, 1979, edition of The Times. Andy Hayt / Los Angeles Times
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton
Sept. 27, 1979: Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, and Clipper Bill Walton elbow for position during an exhibition game in Anaheim. This photo appeared in the Sept. 28, 1979, edition of The Times. Andy Hayt / Los Angeles Times

