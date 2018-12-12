From the Archives: 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'

Two million copies of the No. 1 song “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” sold in 10 weeks and the career of its young singer, Jimmy Boyd, was taking off.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Feb. 11, 1953:

Red-haired, freckle-face Jimmy Boyd, 14, yesterday was encouraged by Superior Judge Frank G. Swain to capitalize on his entertainment talent before his childish treble singing voice changes….

.….The boy told Judge Swain he had just completed preparation of a show in which he sings with Bing Crosby as that star's guest.

"I have never heard you sing, Jimmy," Judge Swain said, "not even that record about Mommy osculating with Santa."

This photo by L.A. Times photographer Gordon Wallace was not published in 1952, as the story ended up running on an inside page with little space. But when Boyd died on March 7, 2009, this image was used with the Los Angeles Times obituary: Jimmy Boyd dies at 70; singer of 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'

This post was originally published on Dec. 9, 2010.

