From the Archives: Palm Sunday service for riders on horseback

By Scott Harrison
Apr 14, 2019 | 1:00 AM
April 6, 1941: Actor Leo Carrillo, on horseback, at a Palm Sunday service for El Camino Real Horse Trails Assn. On Carrillo's left is Father Enda. On his right is author and actor Irvin S. Cobb. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

“Some 500 riders on horseback yesterday attended services,” the Los Angeles Times reported, “at the old Spanish-grant Providencia Rancho in Burbank.”

The newspaper continued,”The sermon was delivered by Father Enda of St. Therese Catholic Church at Alhambra and at conclusion of the services he distributed palms blessed for the worshipers.

“At the climax of the services, also, Father Enda blessed the horses in brief ceremony.”

Walt Disney Studios, Warner Brother Studios and NBC Studios sit on land within the borders of the former Providencia ranch in Burbank.

