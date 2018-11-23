From the Archives: Previous Hollywood Christmas Parades

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. Nancy O’Dell is the parade's grand marshal this year, which benefits the Toys for Tots program.

Back in the late 1920s, Hollywood merchants got together and converted a one-mile section of Hollywood Boulevard into Santa Claus Lane, including a small parade featuring Santa himself. The parade grew and became a major Los Angeles holiday event. In 1978, the parade was renamed the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Nov. 16, 1935: Actress Mary Pickford poses next to one of the Christmas trees that would adorn Hollywood's Santa Claus Lane. In 1978, the annual Santa Claus Lane Parade became the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Los Angeles Times

Nov. 27, 1937: Santa Claus welcomes actor Leo Carrillo to Santa Claus Lane in Hollywood. Maurice Terrell / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 22, 1950: The 19th annual Santa Claus Lane Parade proceeds down Hollywood Boulevard on Thanksgiving eve. Clay Willcockson / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 23, 1960: Actor Burt Lange, as Santa, waves to the crowd during the Hollywood Santa Claus Lane Parade. Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 22, 1961: Thousands of spectators crowd the Santa Claus Lane Parade route on Hollywood Boulevard. Cliff Otto / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 25, 1964: The Barbarettes, a precision drill team from Santa Barbara, marches at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine in the 33rd Santa Claus Lane Parade. Bob Lindbeck / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 22, 1967: The Our Country in Color float, sponsored by the El Monte Sign Company, rolls down the street in the Hollywood Santa Claus Lane Parade. Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 26, 1969: A space-themed float named Marooned rolls down the street in the Hollywood Santa Claus Lane Parade. The movie of the same name, about three U.S. astronauts stranded in space, had premiered two weeks earlier. Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 28, 1976: Members of the Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle drill team lead the Santa Claus Lane Parade down Hollywood Boulevard. The parade had 17 floats and 13 marching bands. Boris Yaro / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 28, 1976: Drummers in the Locke High School Band step out at the 45th annual Hollywood Santa Claus Lane Parade down Hollywood Boulevard. Boris Yaro / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 28, 1976: Rogert Wagner and wife Natalie Wood , with youngest daughter Courtney, are mobbed by the crowd and photographers as they arrive at the Santa Claus Lane Parade to ride in Santa's sleigh. Tony Barnard / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 26, 1978: Mickey and Minnie Mouse proved big hits as 300,000 viewed the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Boris Yaro / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 28, 1982: Ricky Schroder and Joel Higgins, who starred as father and son in TV's "Silver Spoons," wave from a float in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Harry Fisher / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 27, 1988: A few of the seven Disney dwarves march in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Steve Dykes / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 1, 1991: Members of the Hollywood High School band march in the 60th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

