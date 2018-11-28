From the Archives: Steve McPeak crosses Vincent Thomas Bridge

'COLLECTING' ANOTHER BRIDGE — Tightrope-walker Steve McPeak crosses the highest cable of the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro with assistant, Celeste Farr, just below him on the catwalk. Arriving at the Terminal Island side, they are arrested by a highway patrolman; pedestrians are banned from bridge. McPeak was promoting his appearance at a Convention Center sports show. He has walked the Golden Gate Bridge, Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado and cables over Hoover Dam in the last year. McPeak vowed to walk all of the more than 40 suspension bridges in the country.