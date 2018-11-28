Advertisement

From the Archives: Steve McPeak crosses Vincent Thomas Bridge

By Scott Harrison
Nov 28, 2018 | 1:00 AM
April 2, 1976: A helicopter observes tightrope walker Steve McPeak's journey over the Vincent Thomas Bridge. His assistant, Celeste Farr, accompanies him. (Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times)

In 1976, daredevil Steve McPeak took a walk across the Vincent Thomas Bridge — using the highest cable.

These three photos appeared in the April 3, 1976, Los Angeles Times with the following caption:

'COLLECTING' ANOTHER BRIDGE — Tightrope-walker Steve McPeak crosses the highest cable of the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro with assistant, Celeste Farr, just below him on the catwalk. Arriving at the Terminal Island side, they are arrested by a highway patrolman; pedestrians are banned from bridge. McPeak was promoting his appearance at a Convention Center sports show. He has walked the Golden Gate Bridge, Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado and cables over Hoover Dam in the last year. McPeak vowed to walk all of the more than 40 suspension bridges in the country.

This post was originally published on Dec. 16, 2013.

April 2, 1976: Tightrope-walker Steve McPeak, right, and assistant Celeste Farr, just after he crossed the top of the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.. Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times
April 2, 1976: Tightrope-walker Steve McPeak in custody of CHP officer after crossing the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times

