From the Archives: Vincent Price, the art lover

In addition to posing for this photo promoting the event, Vincent Price served as honorary chairman for a preholiday art sale sponsored by Friends of the Junior Arts Center at Barnsdall Park where artwork from children in the program was sold.

The Dec. 5, 1972, Los Angeles Times reported that about 1,000 people attended the exhibit’s opening night. They spent about $2,300.

The Times article added: “One framed etching went for $35, but a host of people bought smaller items and perhaps, in the future, some of those original 30-cent etchings and postcards will be the finds of tomorrow, the childhood efforts of the future Rembrandts, Pollocks, Oldenburgs.“

“Vincent Price, honorary chairman for the event, Mrs. Price and their daughter Victoria, 10, were at the opening. Price walked out with four buys.”

