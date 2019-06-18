How a soldier photographed a famous general’s funeral in Normandy after D-day

He made 26 images on his Leica (with a collapsible 3.5 Elmar lens). He says he probably developed the film (which was cut from bulk film) in Germany or Belgium, where he found a photography studio and asked the owner if he could develop the negatives. He had no equipment to make prints so put the film in a canister. He returned to his unit and later transferred to follow and photograph Gen. Patrick Timberlake of the Army Air Forces.