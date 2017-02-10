Advertisement Photography Visuals Living in the freeway pollution zone Feb 10, 2017 | 3:09 PM The toxic pollutants cars, trucks and buses pump out are particularly harmful to the developing lungs of children. And since 2005, California air quality officials have warned against placing more residences within 500 feet of freeways. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence Featured Photography PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens Sep 5, 2018 PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count PHOTOS Hundreds of thousands gather nationwide for second Women's March PHOTOS 33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles