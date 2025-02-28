Water Safety After Wildfires: What to Know and Where to Get Free Clean Water

Table of Contents:

Wildfires can ruin the water quality in your home, contaminating it with ash, debris, and harmful chemicals. Once you return to your house, apartment or business near a wildfire, stop and check for any warnings from local officials before drinking, cooking or bathing.

“Do Not Drink” Notices

Palisades

The Pacific Palisades is still under a “Do Not Drink” Notice for most of Zip Code 90272 and Adjacent Communities in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Service Area immediately south of the 90272 zip code, north of San Vicente Blvd. Check this LADWP interactive map for the most current information on where these notices still apply.

In areas where a Do Not Drink Notice applies, note that treating water yourself—including by boiling, filtering, freezing, letting stand or using disinfectants or other additives—will NOT make the water safe. If you live in an area where a notice applies, wait until local officials give the all-clear before drinking and cooking with the water in your home, and adhere to LADWP’s water safety guidance when using tap water for other purposes, such as showering, laundry, dish-washing, hand-washing or swimming.

You can learn more about the LADWP’s timeline for restoring safe drinking water and check current restoration progress in affected areas here .

Eaton Fire

Some survivors of the Eaton Fire in Altadena are also still under “Do Not Drink” notices . The State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, Los Angeles County Public Health Department and Lincoln Avenue Water Company advise residents not to use the tap water for drinking and cooking. Damaged systems are being re-pressurized, and water plants are conducting multiple rounds of water sampling and flushing water pipes with fresh water to make them safe.

More information about efforts to restore clean water is available here .

Flush out Your Pipes

In Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s guide for wildfire relief , residents returning home are advised to flush out their system or let the water from all outlets in their home run for at least five minutes—this includes faucets, toilets, showers, hose bibs and washing machines—all of which should be flushed out at least twice, although additional cycles may be needed in larger homes or apartment buildings. If you live in an affected area, flushing your home’s water system is crucial, as it will help pull in new water from the mainlines, while helping clear pipes of any debris, sediment and older, more heavily contaminated water. Under-sink and refrigerator water filters should also be replaced, both upon initially returning home, as well as again after any water safety restrictions have been lifted.

Free Water Bottles

Palisades:

In the Palisades area, residents under “Do Not Drink” notices can pick up free bottled water from one of LADWP’s local bottled water distribution sites. Use bottled water for:



Drinking

Preparing food

Preparing baby formula

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Providing water for pets

Washing hands for food preparation

Altadena:

For residents still under “Do Not Drink” notices due to the Eaton Fire, Lincoln Avenue Water Company is distributing bottled water at four office locations in the area, as well as five-gallon jugs of potable water, sourced from Foothill MWD, at the Las Flores location. Find all the latest updates on the efforts to restore water in the area here .

Foothill MWD Office

4536 Hampton Rd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Monday-Thursday, 1:00-4:00 PM

Las Flores

428 E Sacramento St, Altadena, CA 91001

Monday - Friday, 1:00-4:00 PM

Lincoln Avenue

564 W Harriet St, Altadena, CA 91001

Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Rubio Cañon Office

583 E Sacramento St, Altadena, CA 91001

Monday - Friday, 1:00-4:00 PM

What can I do with my tap water?

Water from your tap can be used for bathing, but you should limit the use of hot water, as remaining dangerous contaminants from the wildfires—including benzene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—can become airborne when unsafe tap water is heated.

If you do choose to shower, bathe or shave at home, limit your exposure time to tap water, keep water cool or lukewarm and make sure the room is well-ventilated so that any airborne contaminants can escape. Also, be careful not to swallow any water and prevent water contact with any scrapes, nicks or open wounds.

You can wash dishes in a dishwasher as long as you use the air-dry setting. You can also wash laundry in cold water by hand or on your washing machine’s “cold” setting. The safest option is to air-dry clothing outdoors. A dryer machine may be used only if it vents outside the home.

Lastly, hot tubs and swimming pools should not be used and ice from automatic ice-makers should be thrown out. Read more answers to frequently asked questions—including what to do about hand-washing, water for pets and when a notice is lifted—here.

Conduct At-Home Water Tests

The LADWP conducts water quality checks at its plants to ensure they deliver safe drinking water for L.A. residents. Once bans are lifted and you flush out your pipes, you can also perform tests on your water using at-home water testing kits to detect bacteria, lead, heavy metals and VOCs.

At-home kits are available online or at home improvement stores. Follow the package instructions carefully and compare results with the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water standards.

Certified Water Testing Labs

Environmental Testing Labs (ETS Inc.) offers water analysis for contaminants. Phone: 800-344-9977

offers water analysis for contaminants. Phone: 800-344-9977 Weck Laboratories is an EPA-certified lab that provides water quality testing. Phone: 626-336-2139

is an EPA-certified lab that provides water quality testing. Phone: 626-336-2139 BC Laboratories, Inc . specializes in water testing for residential and commercial use.

Phone: 661-327-4911

Check with Local Authorities

Contact your local water utility or public health department to determine if any boil water notices or other advisories are in effect. For more information, contact one of the agencies below. Their websites have more resources for local communities affected by the wildfires.