Dear Angelenos

As we reﬂect on the devastating wildﬁres that have recently impacted Los Angeles, we at the Los Angeles Times extend our heartfelt concern to all those affected. The loss, hardship and uncertainty faced by so many Angelenos serve as a solemn reminder of the challenges our city must overcome together. At the same time, we are deeply grateful for the efforts of ﬁrst responders, community members, and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief and aid during this time of crisis.

These events have underscored the urgent need not only to rebuild but to reimagine Los Angeles as a stronger, more resilient city.

The scale of devastation is unprecedented – destruction and ﬁre have spread across an area 2.5 times the size of Manhattan, affecting countless lives. This pivotal moment requires leadership, innovation and strategic collaboration to ensure that the future of our city is safe, sustainable, and prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The need to provide support, guidance, and access to world-class expertise as we rebuild is clear. To this end, the Los Angeles Times is proud to partner with a dedicated group of seasoned private-sector leaders and experts to launch a Leadership Council focused on driving and supporting this transformation as we rebuild.

The Leadership Council consists of experienced leaders, individuals and organizations who have managed large-scale recovery operations. Their mission is to ensure that Los Angeles rebuilds not just with urgency but with 21st century technology and innovative strategies that will safeguard our city against future tragedies.

I am profoundly grateful for the enthusiastic response of these leaders and organizations to this call to action. Their insight and experience will serve as a bridge between the private and academic sectors to the local, state, and federal authorities, offering real-world, actionable solutions to the complex challenges facing Angelenos now.

These practical solutions include expert guidance on swiftly and safely removing toxic materials from impacted sites, partnering with utility companies to lay underground power cables to mitigate future ﬁre risks, and identifying ﬁre-resistant building materials. The council will explore advancements such as modernized wireless communication networks, next-generation air ﬁltration systems for cleaner and safer air, and innovative water solutions that extract clean water from the atmosphere.

They will also help our community navigate the logistical challenges of securing essential materials on an unprecedented scale, including cement, steel, and ﬁre-resistant furnishings.

In addition, the outpouring of support from philanthropic organizations has been immense. The L.A. Times will continue to provide Angelenos with critical information on how to access such support.

The challenge before us is immense, but so is the strength and resilience of Angelenos. This council will serve as a beacon of support and guidance, helping our community rebuild with hope, resolve, and a shared commitment to progress.

Sincerely,

Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D.

Executive Chairman, Los Angeles Times