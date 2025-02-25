Filing for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in the State of California

Los Angeles County workers affected by recent wildfires and winds can now apply for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) or regular unemployment benefits through the Employment Development Department (EDD). DUA is specifically for workers—such as the self-employed—who do not qualify for regular unemployment and lost work due to the disaster.

The benefits are available following a Major Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4856-DR) issued on January 8, 2025. Governor Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency, waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and allowing employers a 60-day extension for payroll reports and tax deposits.

DUA benefits apply to losses starting the week of January 12, 2025, with eligible workers receiving between $186 and $450 per week for up to 26 weeks. The final payable week is July 12, 2025.

Part-time workers may also qualify, and claims can be backdated to January 12 if the following eligibility criteria are met.

Were employed, owned a business, were self-employed, or had plans to start a job or self-employment in the disaster-affected area, including but not limited to agriculture and fishing industries.

Are unable to reach their workplace due to the disaster or cannot perform their job or services because their workplace was physically damaged or destroyed.

Cannot work or run their business due to an injury sustained as a direct result of the disaster.

Became the primary provider for their household due to the death of a family member caused by the disaster.

The job or self-employment they lost was their primary source of income.

DUA benefit claims must be filed by March 10, 2025, unless the individual has good cause to submit a late application.

Apply for Benefits