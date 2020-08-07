Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Plane skids off runway in India; 16 killed
Share
World & Nation

Plane skids off runway in India; 16 killed

Aug. 7, 2020
3:37 PM
Share
An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.
World & Nation