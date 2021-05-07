LA Times Today: ‘La Gran Madre’ helps children migrants
A Nicaraguan American businesswoman in Miami is helping migrant children who’ve been separated from their families.
Nora Sandigo has been doing this for years, but with the recent rise of migrant children crossing the border on their own, her phone has been ringing off the hook.
L.A. Times reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske shared the story of this good Samaritan who’s affectionately known as “La Gran Madre” or “The Great Mother.”
