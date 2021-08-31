LA Times Today: On the ground in Afghanistan
The longest war in American history has ended with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Pentagon says the last U.S. military plane has left Kabul airport, closing out the 20-year war.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos joined us via phone, from the ground, just a few hours before the final withdrawal.
