LA Times Today: Times Photojournalist’s Story: Detained and Beaten by Taliban
LA Times Today: Times Photojournalist’s Story: Detained and Beaten by Taliban

The final U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete. Still, many are in peril: Americans who work there, Afghans who worked with us, and all women and girls.

But also in danger are the journalists telling those stories.

L.A. Times photojournalist Marcus Yam was beaten by the Taliban and has remained to cover the story as it unfolds.

Marcus joins us now from Afghanistan.
