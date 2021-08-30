World & Nation

Photos: America’s longest war ends as last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban fighters storm into the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan — wielding American-supplied weapons, equipment and uniforms — after the U.S. military completed its withdrawal.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Marcus Yam
Nabih Bulos
KABUL, Afghanistan — The last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul’s airport, the Pentagon said Monday, bringing down the curtain on America’s longest war.

The head of the U.S. Central Command, Marine Gen. Kenneth F. “Frank” McKenzie, said the final liftoff of American military aircraft came one minute before midnight in Kabul — just before the start of Tuesday, the day set by President Biden as the deadline for the departure of U.S. troops.

“Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan,” McKenzie said — setting a capstone on a military presence that once exceeded 100,000 American troops and drew the U.S. into a conflict that cost trillions of dollars and thousands of lives.

Within moments of the final U.S. takeoff, Taliban fighters swiftly moved into Hamid Karzai International Airport, the scene of a massive airlift that carried more than 116,000 people out of the country since the militant group seized power two weeks earlier in a swift but nearly bloodless offensive.

Taliban fighters from the Fateh Zwak unit at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Celebratory gunfire lights up the sky after the last U.S. aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on Tuesday in Afghanistan.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Taliban fighters enter the airport after the final U.S. troops left, just before midnight.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Taliban fighters at the airport.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- AUGUST 31, 2021: Taliban fighters from the Fateh Zwak unit
Taliban fighters prepare to storm the airport.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17
A CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
(Department of Defense)
Celebratory gunfire lights up the sky after the last U.S. aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on Tuesday in Afghanistan.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Planes are seen on the tarmac at the airport in Kabul late on August 30, 2021, hours ahead of a US deadline
Planes are seen on the tarmac at the airport Monday, hours ahead of the U.S. deadline to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
(AFP/Getty Images)
US soldiers board an US Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021
U.S. soldiers board an Air Force craft Monday at the Kabul airport.
(Aamir Qureshi / AFP/Getty Images )
TOPSHOT - US soldiers stand on the tarmac as an US Air Force aircraftprepares to deaprt.
U.S. soldiers stand on the tarmac as an Air Force aircraft prepares for takeoff.
(Aamir Qureshi/ AFP/Getty Images)
An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021
A U.S. Air Force aircraft takes off Monday from the airport in Kabul.
(Aamir Qureshi/ AFP/Getty Images)

World & Nation
Marcus Yam

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams and in 2019 was awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his body of work documenting the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

