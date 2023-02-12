American and Turkish crews search for survivors in Adiyaman, Turkey
Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team work with Turkish teams in Adiyaman to find survivors in wake of a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has killed tens of thousands of people and destroyed thousands of buildings.
