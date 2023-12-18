We followed a militia group near the U.S. border with Mexico. Here’s what we learned.

Los Angeles Times criminal justice editor Keegan Hamilton shadowed a militia group operating near the U.S.-Mexico border for a documentary collaboration with Scripps News. Fueled by right-wing rhetoric about the border being overrun, long-established groups such as Arizona Border Recon are experiencing a resurgence, attracting volunteers from across the country and influencing the national debate on immigration.