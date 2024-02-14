LA Times Today: Gazans in Rafah watch Israeli bombs move closer with nowhere left to run

Fears are mounting in the southern Gazan city of Rafah as the Israeli military prepares to launch a ground invasion into the besieged territory.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos joined Lisa McRee with the story.