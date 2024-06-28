LA Times Today: Supreme Court issues multiple rulings as term nears end

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App.

The suspense over the Supreme Court is strong as it announced it will be releasing its final rulings of the term Friday and Monday, including the most anticipated case about whether former president Donald Trump can have absolute immunity from charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.



David Savage covers the high court and joined Lisa McRee with some of the most impactful decisions so far this week and what may come down in the next few days.