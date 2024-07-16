LA Times Today: Project 2025, GOP platform blast California, teeing up critiques of Biden stand-ins

Project 2025 is a 900-page conservative playbook for Donald Trump’s second term, should he win the race. Trump is now denying his ties to or real knowledge of the manifesto, which is strikingly similar to the new Republican Party platform Trump helped shape.



L.A. Times legal affairs reporter, Kevin Rector took a deep dive into Project 2025’s specifics and joined Lisa McRee to point out in this document how California’s liberal policies are under fire.