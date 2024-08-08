LA Times Today: Local surf school still recovering from Lahaina fires

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Last August, a massive fire broke out on the island of Maui, devastating the historic town of Lahaina and claiming 101 lives. Now, a year after the tragedy, the people of Lahaina are continuing to rebuild.



Dustin Tester, owner of Maui Surfer Girls sprang into action when her staff lost their homes in the fire. She joined Lisa McRee to talk about recovery efforts, and the state of the aloha spirit in Lahaina.