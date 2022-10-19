LA Times Today: SoCal event producer returns to Ukraine, links up with underground drone maker

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Russian forces used kamikaze drones and rockets to deliver blows in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and other regions, destroying a third of the country’s power stations and damaging critical infrastructure.



Earlier this year, we introduced you to an L.A.-based event producer who has been traveling to Ukraine to provide aid and deliver much needed supplies. Cat Libor recently returned from another trip and joined L.A Times Today to talk about it.