9/11 remembrance ceremonies across the nation
New York City
A flag and flowers at the South Pool of the National September 11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. (JUSTIN LANE/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
New York City
People observe a moment of silence during ceremonies at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York City
An observer visits the glade as people attend the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center in New York. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
New York City
Firefighters and police participate in the start of ceremonies at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. Throughout the country services are being held to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York City
Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed on Sept. 11, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York City
New York City firefighters stand as an honor guard in front of a memorial for the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, near the National September 11 Memorial in New York. (JUSTIN LANE/ EPA/Shutterstock)
Shanksville, Pa.
Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service as the nation prepared to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)
Shanksville, Pa.
A visitor to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., views the Wall of Names. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Arlington, Va.
A Marine stands at the Pentagon Memorial for a remembrance ceremony on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Defense Department headquarters in Arlington, Va. (PETE MAROVICH/EPA/Shutterstock)
Washington
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are joined by survivors, victims’ families and White House staff as they participate in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT, the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
