Lebanese take to the streets to protest tax increases and corruption
Lebanese demonstrators wave national flags in Beirut. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest tax increases and corruption. (Patrick Baz /AFP/Getty Images)
A Lebanese protester offers sweets during ongoing demonstrations. Demands include the ouster of politicians who have been in office for decades. (Joseph Eid /AFP/Getty Images)
A Lebanese girl passes out flowers to soldiers during the third day of protests in downtown Beirut. (Anwar Amro /AFP/Getty Images)
Anti-government protesters wave a Lebanese flag as they stand on the Dome City Center known as “The Egg.” (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)
Protesters in Beirut shout slogans against the Lebanese government. (Hassan Ammar/Associated Press)
Demonstrators rest in front of a makeshift barricade set up on a main road in the area of Jal el-Dib, north of the capital Beirut. (Ibrahim Amro /AFP/Getty Images)
An anti-government protester waves the Lebanese flag on the roof of the opera building. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)
Kids play ball in front of a makeshift barricade north of Beirut. (Ibrahim Amro /AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators shout anti-government slogans. Lebanon’s Cabinet on Monday approved sweeping reforms it hoped would appease protesters. (Hassan Ammar/Associated Press)
Lebanese demonstrators take part in a rally outside the Mohammad al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images)
