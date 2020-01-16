Exodus from Venezuela

##FOR CAMINANTES PROJECT WITH ANDREA CASTILLO, DO NOT PUBLISH UNLESS CONTACT MARY COONEY FOR PERMISSION## Nahomy Perdomo, 26, left, Liliana Mendoza, 46 center, and fellow Venezuelan migrants slowly pass out due to the lack of fresh air, inside a refrigeration cargo truck that was air tight, as they hitch a ride to descend down after they crossed the El Páramo de Berlín – the most dangerous part of the Andes to get to the other side, towards Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. Each day an estimate of 5000 people flee Venezuela. They simply walk out. The departure of the caminantes, or walkers, began slowly in 2017 with young men hoping to find jobs and send money home. By this year, women and children, the sick and the elderly had also decided to take their chances, expanding an exodus that already is one of the biggest mass migrations in modern history. The most popular way out is through the Colombian border city of Cúcuta. Then comes one of the most difficult parts of the trip: a 120-mile passage on that climbs more than 9,000 feet to a long and frigid plateau – El Páramo de Berlín – before descending into the park-filled city of Bucaramanga. From there, they continue on their journey in separate paths, to nearby Colombian cities, or neighboring countries – sometimes as far south as Chile. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)