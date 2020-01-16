25 Images
Exodus from Venezuela
Venezuelan migrants walk from Cúcuta to Bucaramanga, Colombia.
Seated between dozens of other Venezuelans, Valentina Durán holds her month-old son Samuel at a Red Cross station just south of Cúcuta, Colombia. Each day an estimate of 5,000 people flee Venezuela. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
From left: Johan Gonzalez, Doris Maralejo and Erik Corniel walk barefoot just south of Cúcuta, Colombia in order to conserve the condition of their sandals for rougher and colder terrain ahead. Maralejo had made the journey four times, working in Bucaramanga then returning to her family in Venezuela.
Delimar Fonseca, 18, rests with her family and friends on the side of the Route 55 near Jimenez, Colombia as vehicles speed past. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Venezuelan migrants start their day before sunrise as they leave a shelter in Pamplona, Colombia, on May 8, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Gustavo Rodriguez, center, with his friend Jose Toro, left, try to keep warm while waiting to enter a shelter for Venezuelan migrants in Pamplona, Colombia, on May 8, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Venezuelans cross the border from San Antonio del Táchira into Colombia through illegal paths near the Simón Bolívar International Bridge on May 17, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Venezuelan migrants disembark from a truck after getting a ride through the Colombian countryside on May 9, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A Venezuelan man stuffs his shoes with makeshift socks made of strips of emergency blankets after leaving a shelter in Pamplona, Colombia, on May 8, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A volunteer documents the names of migrants passing through a shelter that provides food and water for travelers on their way to La Laguna, Colombia, on May 9, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Nevrimar Barreto, top right, holds her son Yhoimer Alvarez, 1, as they take refuge inside a room set aside for Venezuelan mothers with infants inside Martha Duque’s home-turned-migrant shelter. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Joel Samora, 40, left, and Elieser Galarraga, 28, splash in a river near a campground shelter for Venezuelan migrants in Bochalema, Colombia, on May 18, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Migrants refill their bottles with discolored water from a tap outside a home on their way to La Laguna, Colombia, on May 9, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Diego Ramirez, 32 pushes his daughter Dierliany Naomi Ramirez, 3 on a broken stroller which he has repeatedly tried to fix, as they make their way up a hill in Pamplona, Colombia, on May 8, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Rudimar Alvarez, 19, comforts her son Jhorman Perez, 1, as her husband Johan Perez, 25, looks on after spending a cold night sleeping outside a storefront in La Laguna, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. Unlike the vast majority of the travelers fleeing Venezuela, Johan Perez and his family are headed back to Venezuela. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Ramon Cohil, 33, stretches his legs and airs out his feet, which are covered entirely in blisters, near La Laguna, Colombia, on May 9, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Venezuelans migrants hitch rides across a freezing plateau, known as El Páramo de Berlín, towards Bucaramanga in Colombia, on May 19, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Venezuelan migrants walk through the pouring rain across a freezing plateau, known as El Páramo de Berlín, toward Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 19, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Nahomy Perdomo, 26, left, Liliana Mendoza, 46 center, and fellow Venezuelan migrants slowly pass out due to the lack of fresh air, inside a refrigeration cargo truck that was air tight, as they hitch a ride to descend down after they crossed the El Páramo de Berlín – the most dangerous part of the Andes to get to the other side, towards Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Through the rain and cold and carrying their worldly possessions - Venezuelans migrants walk the perilous journey through the cold plateau, known as El Páramo de Berlín – the most dangerous part of the Andes to get to the other side, towards Bucaramanga in Colombia, on May 19, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
After passing through El Páramo de Berlín – the most dangerous part of the Andes, migrants make a slow descend down towards Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Pablo Emilio Pabon, 54, prays with Venezuelan migrants who stop for a hot meal and rest near Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
After passing through El Páramo de Berlín – the most dangerous part of the Andes, migrants find their stop at a last refuge to recharge their phones and have a warm meal before descending down towards Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 10, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Juan Gelvis, 38, continues walking after disembarking from a truck that transported him and other migrants across a freezing Colombian plateau, known as El Páramo de Berlín. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
From left: Venezuelans migrants Deivis Rojas, 4, Yorberlis Quintero, Herminda Flores and Jason Figeroa, rest on cardboard at a park in Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 19, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Jason Figeroa hugs his wife Herminda Flores, who is 6 months pregnant, as they rest at a city park after finishing a multi-day journey on foot from Cúcuta to Bucaramanga, Colombia, on May 19, 2019. Hours before, the couple and their 4-year-old son were robbed by masked thieves just outside the city. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
