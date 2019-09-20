14 Images
‘Fridays for Future’ | Global call to action on climate change
Berlin
Protesters stand on blocks of ice under gallows during the “Fridays for Future” demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. (John Mcdougall / AFP/Getty Images)
Kiev, Ukraine
People wear gas masks at a climate march in Kiev, Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP/Getty Images)
Athens
A climate change protest in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens. (Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP/Getty Images)
Helsinki, Finland
Climate protesters demonstrate in Helsinki, Finland. (Emmi Korhonen / Associated Press)
London
Protesters attend a demonstration as a part of the “Fridays for Future” global climate strike in London. (Will Oliver / EPA/Shutterstock)
Paris
Demonstrators gather during a global climate strike in Paris. (Ian Langsdon / EPA/Shutterstock)
Nicosia, Cyprus
Cypriot students and families protest climate change in the capital, Nicosia. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP/Getty Images)
Warsaw
Protesters wrapped in plastic waste attend a demonstration as a part of the “Fridays for Future” global climate strike in Warsaw. (Marcin Obara / EPA/Shutterstock)
Wakiso, Uganda
Schoolchildren lie on the grass as they take part in a rally against climate change in Wakiso, Uganda. (Isaac Kasamani / AFP/Getty Images)
Johannesburg, South Africa
An environmental activist from Extinction Rebellion prepares to march in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Kim Ludbrook / EPA/Shutterstock)
Kabul, Afghanistan
Young people attend a climate strike rally, guarded by security forces, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
Gauhati, India
A protester wears scuba fins at a march in Gauhati, India. (Anupam Nath / Associated Press)
Berlin
People attend a “Fridays For Future” rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)
Launceston, Tasmania
Students on stage lead chants during a climate rally at Civic Square in Launceston, Tasmania. (Barbara Walton / EPA/Shutterstock)
