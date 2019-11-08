7 Images
Funerals held for Mormons killed in Mexico massacre
The coffins of Dawna Ray Langford and two of her sons, Trevor and Rogan, are carried out for their funeral Thursday in La Mora, Mexico. The three were among the nine Mormons killed in Monday’s attack. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
Friends and family grieve at the funeral of Dawna Ray Langford and two of her sons. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
Friends and family grieve at the funeral. The 400 guests sang and prayed together, then listened to Dawna Ray Langford’s children as they told stories about their mom. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
The coffin of Dawna Ray Langford is carried out as friends and family begin a procession to the community cemetery in La Mora, Mexico. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
Friends and family begin a procession to the community cemetery in La Mora, Mexico. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
Friends and family begin a procession to the community cemetery. Five other Langford children were wounded in the attack. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
Friends and family accompany the bodies of Dawna Ray Langford and two of her sons. (Celia Talbot Tobin/For The Times)
