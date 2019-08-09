7 Images
Protesters pack Hong Kong airport
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday her priority is to “stop the violence” rather than make political concessions as the city’s two-month-long protest movement pressed on with a demonstration at the airport.
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
Protesters rally inside the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Protesters were gathering at the airport for a three-day sit-in to protest against a now-suspended extradition bill and call for universal suffrage, and to raise awareness among international visitors to Hong Kong of claims of police brutality. (JEROME FAVRE / EPA/Shutterstock)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
Protesters hold up a banner during a demonstration at the airport in Hong Kong on Friday. Pro-democracy activists rallied at the airport even as the city sought to reassure visitors despite the increasing levels of violence surrounding the 2-month-old protest movement. (Vincent Thian / AP)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
Protesters hand leaflets to arriving passengers during a rally inside the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Protesters were gathering at the airport for a three-day sit-in to protest against a now-suspended extradition bill and call for universal suffrage, and to raise awareness among international visitors to Hong Kong of claims of police brutality. (JEROME FAVRE/ EPA/Shutterstock)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
Pro-democracy activists stage a protest at the Hong Kong airport Friday. (Vincent Thian / AP)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
A protester at the airport holds up a banner warning of the dangers of traveling to Hong Kong on Friday. Pro-democracy protesters held a demonstration at the airport even as the city sought to reassure arriving visitors to the city after several countries issued travel safety warnings related to the increasing levels of violence surrounding the 2-month-old protest movement. (Vincent Thian / AP)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
Protesters demonstrate at the Hong Kong airport even as the city sought to reassure arriving visitors to the city after several countries issued travel safety warnings related to the increasing levels of violence surrounding the 2-month-old protest movement. (Vincent Thian / AP)
Anti-government protesters rally at Hong Kong airport
A man looks out from the departures area as protesters rally at Hong Kong’s international airport on Friday. Hundreds of pro-democracy activists, some wearing face masks and helmets, staged a sit-in at the airport, hoping to win support from international visitors for their movement. (ANTHONY WALLACE/ AFP / Getty Images)
1/7