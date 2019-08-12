16 Images
Protests continue at Hong Kong International Airport
A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to make her way to the departures gates at Hong Kong’s international airport. (Philip Fong /AFP/Getty Images)
An unidentified man, center, is shouted at by protesters during a demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport. (Philip Fong /AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
A protester shows a placard to stranded travelers during the airport demonstration. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
Travelers argue with demonstrators as they try to go through the departures gates at Hong Kong International Airport. (Vincent Thian / Associated Press)
Passengers look at a board displaying flight status. (Laurel Chor /EPA/Shutterstock)
Hong Kong International Airport shuts down amid anti-government protests
Protesters occupy Hong Kong International Airport. (Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images)
Passengers look for flight information at a panel bearing English-language protest signs. (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)
A flight information board shows canceled flights. (Vivek Prakash /AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters occupy the international airport in Hong Kong. (Laurel Chor /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Protesters gather near stranded travelers at closed check-in counters during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport. (Kin Cheung / Associated press)
Travelers arrive outside Hong Kong’s airport during a demonstration. Protesters have continued rallies on the streets of Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill. (Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images)
Passengers wait as protesters occupy Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Protesters occupy Hong Kong’s airport. (Jerome Favre / EPA/Shutterstock)
Protesters walk on a highway near Hong Kong’s international airport following a protest against police brutality and a controversial extradition bill. (Vivek Prakash / AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters make their way to Hong Kong International Airport. (Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images)
