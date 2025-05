Ex-President Duterte, though detained in Hague, is running in Monday’s Philippine election

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on March 14.

Even though he is detained thousands of miles away, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is among the candidates vying for some 18,000 national and local seats in Monday’s midterm elections that analysts say will decide whether he and his family continue to hold political power.

Duterte has been in custody of the International Criminal Court in The Hague since March, awaiting trial on charges of crimes against humanity related to a brutal war on drugs that left thousands of Filipinos dead during his presidency from 2016 to 2022. It hasn’t stopped him from running for mayor of his Davao city stronghold.

Under Philippine law, candidates facing criminal charges, including those in detention, can run for office unless they have been convicted and have exhausted all appeals.

Duterte is widely expected to win as Davao mayor, a position he held for more than two decades before becoming president. It’s less clear how he can practically serve as mayor of the southern Philippine city from behind bars in Europe.

More than 68 million Filipinos have registered to vote Monday for half of the 24-member Senate, all 317 seats in the House of Representatives and various positions in provinces, cities and municipalities. Aside from Duterte’s candidacy, the spotlight is on the race for the Senate that could determine the political future of his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

She faces an impeachment trial in the Senate in July over accusations of plotting to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and corruption involving her office’s intelligence funds. She has denied the allegations, saying they were spread by her political opponents to destroy her.

The younger Duterte is considered a strong contender in the 2028 presidential race. But if convicted by the Senate, she will be removed as vice president and disqualified from holding public office. To be acquitted, she needs at least nine of 24 senators to vote in her favor.

“The 2025 midterm elections will be crucial, because the results will set the pace for what will happen next, which family or faction will dominate the elections in 2028,” said Maria Ela Atienza, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

If Sara Duterte is convicted in the impeachment trial, it could signal the end of the Duterte family holding key positions in the country, she said. Other family members running in the election include Rodrigo Duterte’s youngest son, Sebastian, the incumbent mayor of Davao who is now running for vice mayor. His eldest son, Paolo, is seeking reelection as a member of the House of Representatives. Two grandsons are also running in local races.

The impeachment and Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and transfer to the tribunal in The Hague came after Marcos and Sara Duterte’s ties unraveled over a bitter political feud.

“This election will decide the future of our country,” Sara Duterte said in a rally in Manila last week, where she campaigned for the family-backed senatorial candidates and criticized the Marcos administration. “Your vote will decide if we can continue reforms or continue to slide to our doom.”

Her father’s spiritual advisor and close political ally, televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, is also running for a Senate seat despite being detained on charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking. He is also wanted in the U.S. on similar charges.

Cerojano writes for the Associated Press.