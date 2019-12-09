5 Images
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least five
The White Island volcano erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Monday. (MICHAEL SCHADE / EPA/Shutterstock)
Aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand on Monday. The volcano is frequented by tourists. (George Novak/AP)
The White Island volcano spews steam and ash. (MICHAEL SCHADE / EPA/Shutterstock)
Tourists can be seen near the volcano’s crater on Monday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says about 100 tourists were on or near White Island when the volcano erupted and some of them are missing. (GeoNet )
Tourists leave as the volcano erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Monday. (MICHAEL SCHADE / EPA/Shutterstock)
1/5