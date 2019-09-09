7 Images
Protests continue in Hong Kong
Demonstrators march toward the U.S. Consulate for a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Local residents join in and hurl insults at police officers as protests continue in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
The entrance to the Central MTR transit stop is blocked and set on fire by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hong Kong police in riot gear push back protesters and journalists near Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
As protesters make their way through the shopping area of Causeway Bay, and with police officers on their tail, some shoppers are locked inside stores to avoid getting mixed up in the confrontation. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The Hong Kong protest movement, pushed forward largely by people in their teens and 20s with no identifiable leader, has adopted more aggressive tactics while reiterating demands for the investigation of police brutality, amnesty for more than 1,000 arrested protesters, and electoral reform. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators crowd every overpass, even on the rooftops, as they attend a pro-democracy rally near the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
